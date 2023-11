If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Now

In the past decade, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have put up superb total returns (including dividends) of 186% and 260%, respectively.However, the cryptocurrency market has produced an even bigger winner: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's most valuable digital asset has skyrocketed in the last decade. Its current price of roughly $34,600 (as of Oct. 31) is almost 17,000% higher than it was on this same day 10 years ago. This means a relatively small investment of $1,000 back then would be worth $168,000 today. Good luck finding a better performing asset than that! Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel