If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Perhaps the most important market development over the past few years has been the rise in popularity of cryptocurrency. This new asset class, now consisting of tens of thousands of different tokens, has made some lucky early backers wealthy. But it has undoubtedly caused some speculators to lose money as well. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has shined and been one of the best-performing mainstream financial assets over the past several years. And even a small dollar amount in the top crypto could've been life-changing for investors. Since May 1, 2013, the S&P 500 has produced a total return of 187%. That's not too shabby, but it doesn't hold a candle to Bitcoin, which has seen its price skyrocket from $145 per coin to more than $20,000 today. That monster performance equates to a gargantuan return of 13,900% (as of this writing). And this means that a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin back then would be worth a whopping $140,000 today.