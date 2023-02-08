If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the start of 2017, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had been through some dark days as an asset. The cryptocurrency's value peaked over $1,000 in late 2013 but dropped to between $200 and $400 for most of the next four years. But it recovered and hit $998.62 at the start of 2017, meaning that an investor who bought $1,000 worth would have bought slightly more than an entire Bitcoin. Today, that initial $1,000 investment would be worth $22,800. The big question for investors now is whether Bitcoin can make those same returns again over the next six years. First, let's recall how exactly Bitcoin got to where it is today. The original crypto has certainly benefited as more money has flowed into cryptocurrency and digital assets. The initial coin offering (ICO) craze of 2017 - during which hundreds of new tokens were sold to the public, even if the utility of some tokens was questionable - brought more awareness to Bitcoin. But while many of the coins launched during that period suffered from severe price dips afterward, Bitcoin made it out largely unscathed. Continue reading