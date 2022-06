If You Invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In early 2018, the crypto market peaked near $830 billion; then everything fell apart. In less than 12 months, the market lost 88% of its value, and it didn't recover until early 2021. That type of prolonged downturn became known as a crypto winter, and we may be headed for another one.The crypto market has dropped 69% since peaking last November, erasing $2 trillion in value. Unfortunately, those losses serve as a painful reminder that crypto assets are extremely volatile, and you should never invest money that you might need in the near future. But there is a more subtle lesson, too. Despite the severity of the current downturn, investors who bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during the last crypto winter have still made money.Here's what you should know.Continue reading