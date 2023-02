If You Invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2018 peak of Ethereum was followed by the initial coin offering (ICO) crackdown that caused a collapse across crypto. Ethereum itself avoided regulatory ramifications, but billions of dollars were lost in the meantime. On the first day of 2018, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded for $772.35 per token. Since then, its value fell below $100, skyrocketed to over $4,500, and then fallen below $1,000 before climbing to its recent levels above $1,500n. This shows how digital assets have been able to post solid long-term gains, but where will Ethereum go from here? Momentum can't be undersold in the crypto market. A big reason Ethereum and other tokens have gained value in the last few years has been momentum trading during the pandemic, which correlated with higher values for growth stocks as well. It's no coincidence that these assets rose and fell together over the last few years. Continue reading