22.08.2023 17:40:31
If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
There could be some overlap between the properties of cryptocurrency and stocks, but certain differences are stark and persistent. Among them is volatility, as even Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the cryptocurrency with the biggest market cap, is prone to sharp and sudden drawdowns.Cryptocurrency is supposed to be the people's money, and I'd hate to see anyone take an unnecessary loss from trading Bitcoin. So, if you're reeling from recent events in the crypto-sphere, I offer you a quick dose of perspective on the power of doing absolutely nothing. For example, a $100 Bitcoin investment five years ago would be worth $370 today.After resting comfortably at $29,000 for a solid month, Bitcoin took a breathtaking drop to $26,000 the other day. That's a 10% cliff dive in just a few days. But unlike investors in the realm of stocks, Bitcoin traders can't cite an earnings report or a disappointing product launch as a cause for the drop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
