If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2012, Here's How Much You'd Have

Investors love to speculate on the future potential of assets, but they also love to pull the "woulda, coulda, shoulda" with investments they passed on. No other asset seems to generate that type of retrospective remorse more than cryptocurrencies in the past decade. Out of the vast array of cryptocurrencies, there is one that tends to come to the mind of anguished investors first: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Due to its notoriety as the first cryptocurrency and also the most valuable by market cap, Bitcoin is likely the one cryptocurrency that stirs those feelings most among investors who wished they bought early. Those feelings may be valid, but Bitcoin's inherent characteristics are conducive to providing investors with more than just one opportunity to buy. Thanks to Bitcoin's programming, the growth in the supply of the cryptocurrency slows with time. There are roughly 19 million bitcoins in circulation today out of the predefined 21 million. With only 2 million or so set to be created over the next 118 years, the price of one Bitcoin has the potential to continuously rise as the dynamics of supply and demand unfold. Continue reading