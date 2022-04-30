|
30.04.2022 15:00:00
If You Invested $100 in Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
As the top cryptocurrency out there, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), unsurprisingly, receives a lot of the attention from the media and Wall Street. The global peer-to-peer internet currency, however, has lagged its smaller rival in recent years when it comes to financial returns. Despite being down 22% this year (as of April 28), a $100 investment in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) five years ago would be worth a whopping $4,000 today. Let's take a closer look at the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency, which carries a market cap of $358 billion as of this writing. What makes Ethereum unique is its programmable blockchain that allows for the development of smart contracts. While Bitcoin is simply a decentralized payments network, Ethereum can be viewed as the world's computing platform. This means that two unrelated parties can conduct a transaction in a range of different functions without the use of expensive middlemen. Continue reading
