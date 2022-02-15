If You Invested $100 in Ethereum on Its First Day, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For well over a century, the stock market has been a money machine. Though it might not outpace bonds or gold every year, the average annual return of the broader market is substantially higher than bonds and all other commodities over the very long term.But over the past couple of years, cryptocurrencies have lapped the stock market many times over. In just the past 23 months, since hitting its pandemic low, the aggregate value of the crypto market has catapulted higher by more than 1,100%. By comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 has roughly doubled in value over the same stretch.Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gets most of the glory, as the largest digital currency by market value, it's Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that's delivered the truly jaw-dropping returns of late.Continue reading