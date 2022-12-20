If You Invested $20 in Bitcoin in 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crypto may be feeling a bit down this year, but it's had quite the upward climb over the years. Sure, the cryptocurrency market's volatility can be a wild ride, but for patient investors, it can also be a source of opportunity.In fact, if you had the foresight to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) back in 2015, you'd be sitting on a pretty impressive stack of cash right now -- even if your first Bitcoin buy was tiny. Let's take a look at just how much you could have made by taking a humble chance on Bitcoin a few years ago.Call me nostalgic, but I'm going back to my own toe-dipping start in the cryptocurrency waters.Continue reading