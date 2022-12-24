If You Invested $500 in Litecoin in 2016, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For those who remember the early days of crypto, there weren't nearly as many tokens as there are now.There were the pioneers like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which still dominate the headlines today. And then of course there was a batch of altcoins that probably got more attention back then than they do now because they were some of the first altcoins at the time. One of those was Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which is still alive and doing as well as any cryptocurrency can, considering the current state of the industry this year.Litecoin got its start all the way back in 2011, and despite the sell-off this year still has close to a $4.7 billion market cap, making it the 14th-largest cryptocurrency today. If you had invested $500 in Litecoin in 2016, here's how much you would have now.Continue reading