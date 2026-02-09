09.02.2026 04:15:00

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The cryptocurrency market has been incredibly volatile recently. While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains by far the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, the token has seen a dramatic valuation retracement. Its token price is down 33% over the last year and down more than 45% from the lifetime high of more than $126,000 per token. Investors have become less confident that the Federal Reserve will serve up additional interest rate cuts this year. Downward volatility in the crypto market alongside valuation gains for gold and silver have caused some investors to question Bitcoin's value case as a store of wealth and spurred big sell-offs for the crypto token. On the other hand, Bitcoin has still posted massive gains over the last decade.
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
