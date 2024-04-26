|
26.04.2024 22:31:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Ripple (XRP) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency, often referred to as Ripple, has experienced some wild swings over the last five years. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the Ripple Labs organization in December 2020, throwing a spanner in its growth plans.Soon, all the U.S. crypto exchanges had frozen their clients' Ripple balances and halted trading of the token. Since then, Ripple's price chart has soared and crashed repeatedly in response to developments in the SEC lawsuit.If you bought $1,000 of Ripple tokens five years ago, you may have lost some sleep over that investment. At one point, your account would have been worth less than $470. About a year after that, it soared briefly all the way to $6,200.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
