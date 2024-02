If You'd Invested $1,000 in Ripple (XRP) in 2018, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Cryptocurrency has gone through boom and bust cycles for years. XRP (Ripple) (CRYPTO: XRP) once soared as high as $2.78 before a 2018 crash decimated it. Had you bought $1,000 of XRP in early 2018, you'd have just $185 left today.So why hasn't XRP bounced back like Bitcoin and other cryptos have? The cryptocurrency's creator, Ripple, is locked in a fierce lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its regulatory status.XRP is still one of the largest cryptocurrencies today, and the pending litigation overshadowing the cryptocurrency makes it a potentially high-risk, high-reward investment idea.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel