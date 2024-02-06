|
06.02.2024 15:19:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Ripple (XRP) in 2018, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency has gone through boom and bust cycles for years. XRP (Ripple) (CRYPTO: XRP) once soared as high as $2.78 before a 2018 crash decimated it. Had you bought $1,000 of XRP in early 2018, you'd have just $185 left today.So why hasn't XRP bounced back like Bitcoin and other cryptos have? The cryptocurrency's creator, Ripple, is locked in a fierce lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its regulatory status.XRP is still one of the largest cryptocurrencies today, and the pending litigation overshadowing the cryptocurrency makes it a potentially high-risk, high-reward investment idea.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0772
|
0,0017
|
|
0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
159,4835
|
0,4335
|
|
0,27
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8527
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9385
|
0,0031
|
|
0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,424
|
0,0111
|
|
0,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX gibt nach -- DAX schwächelt -- Wall Street etwas fester erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt büßt ein, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas tiefer präsentiert. Die Wall Street wird mit einem etwas stärkeren Auftakt in den Handel erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.