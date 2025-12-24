|
24.12.2025 12:45:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a shaky reputation in 2015. Although it outperformed the stock market and gold that year, skeptics still considered it a speculative asset and not a legitimate investment.Some people still hold this view about Bitcoin, but it has become a popular asset among both retail and institutional investors, and Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have taken in over $50 billion. Let's see how much a small position in Bitcoin from 2015 would have grown during the past decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1779
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,49
|
-0,6700
|
|
-0,36
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8724
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9292
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1598
|
-0,0124
|
|
-0,14