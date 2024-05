If You'd Invested $300 in Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) prices have historically proven very volatile. It's not uncommon to see its value double or triple in a matter of months. In other months, however, its price has been cut in half or worse.But what about the long term? If you had invested $300 into Ethereum five years ago, and held on, you'd likely be very pleased with the outcome.If you had put $300 into Ethereum five years ago, you'd have roughly $5,600 today. That's a 1,770% return, even higher than Bitcoin's 1,000% performance over the same period. The S&P 500, for comparison, increased in value by just 87%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel