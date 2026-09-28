28.09.2026 12:15:00

In 5 Years, One of These Cryptocurrencies Could Be Worth More Than Bitcoin

Under the right combination of circumstances, Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) could be worth more than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by late 2031, as could Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). As of Sept. 25, Bitcoin's market cap is $1.7 trillion, whereas Ethereum's is $329 billion and Zcash's is $26.5 billion.

To close the large gap between where those challengers are compared to Bitcoin today, it would take a mishandling of a major crisis by the top dog, and there's one problem in particular that could ultimately fit that bill. Let's walk through what the crisis might be, and then examine how and why Zcash and Ethereum could potentially use it to surpass Bitcoin.

Image source: Getty Images.

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