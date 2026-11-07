07.11.2026 13:25:00

In 5 Years, One of These Cryptocurrencies Could Be Worth More Than Bitcoin

Today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a market cap of $1.6 trillion, making it the biggest cryptocurrency and also one of the biggest assets in the world. That might not be the case within five years: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) could be worth more. But as of Nov. 4, none of those coins were worth even 20% of it.

Closing a market cap gap that large will take some serious problems for Bitcoin and also a few important victories for the contenders. Here is one scenario to consider.

Image source: Getty Images.

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