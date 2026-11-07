|
07.11.2026 13:25:00
In 5 Years, One of These Cryptocurrencies Could Be Worth More Than Bitcoin
Today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a market cap of $1.6 trillion, making it the biggest cryptocurrency and also one of the biggest assets in the world. That might not be the case within five years: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) could be worth more. But as of Nov. 4, none of those coins were worth even 20% of it.
Closing a market cap gap that large will take some serious problems for Bitcoin and also a few important victories for the contenders. Here is one scenario to consider.
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,114
|
-0,0080
|
|
-0,71
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,545
|
-0,3650
|
|
-0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8345
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9135
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,734
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.