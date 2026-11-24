With Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) collapsing below $60,000 on Nov. 20 to hit $55,081 the next day as the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) drama continued, it's worth pondering whether this is a good opportunity to buy the dip, or if it's a trap for those who refuse to recognize that the market is turning against it.

On Nov. 23, Jensen Huang's return as CEO lifted Nvidia's shares by 27%, but Bitcoin by only 0.6%, and the coin fell back beneath the $60,000 level within 24 hours anyway. In other words, it lost more during volatility that was mostly unrelated to it than it was able to regain once its trigger reversed.

This isn't the first time that dynamic has reared its head, and it tends to make the idea of buying future dips a bit less attractive. Let's dive in and analyze the situation.

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