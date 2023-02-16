In Turbulent Economic Conditions, Bitcoin Offers an Escape

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Citizens in developed countries have benefited from relatively stable economic conditions for most of the 20th and 21st centuries. However, those in developing economies have faced a much different reality. In these countries, hyperinflation, bank runs, and full-scale depressions can stymie any hopes one has for economic well-being. Although events like these can be the result of global forces, often they occur due to a lack of foresight and lapses in leadership by the governments and central banks of these countries. In places such as Nigeria and Lebanon today, these types of events are still happening and place immense pressure on their citizens, which ultimately leads to a lack of trust in the government's ability to manage the economy. As a result, people are looking for alternatives and seem to have found a way out with the world's first cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).