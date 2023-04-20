Intel Sours on Bitcoin Mining Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Another day, another line of business that semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has decided to exit. Non-core businesses are being pushed aside as Intel works to regain its dominance in its core PC and server CPU markets, break into the GPU market, and build a world-class foundry business, all while slashing costs.The latest victim of Intel's slimming down is its line of Blockscale application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) aimed at the bitcoin mining market. While bitcoin can be mined with GPUs, an application-specific integrated circuit like Blockscale is designed at the hardware level for the task at hand. Power efficiency is everything when mining bitcoin. When Intel began shipping Blockscale in the third quarter of 2022, it snagged Argo Blockchain, Block, Hive Blockchain Technologies, and GRIID Infrastructure as early customers.The right time to launch a bitcoin mining chip would have been anytime between late 2020 and early 2022. The pandemic-era cryptocurrency bubble pushed the price of one bitcoin to $60,000 in an epic rally. Bitcoin mining became highly profitable, and there would have been plenty of demand for Intel's chips.