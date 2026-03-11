|
Investor Dumps $19 Million Ethereum ETF Stake, but Here's Why It Still Seems Very Bullish on Crypto
On February 17, 2026, Logan Stone Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out its entire stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), with the estimated transaction value at $18.83 million based on previously disclosed position values.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Logan Stone Capital reported a sale of 597,699 shares of the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $18.83 million, as the fund fully liquidated its holding in the ETF.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
