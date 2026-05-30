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30.05.2026 15:00:00
Investor Mark Cuban Thinks That Bitcoin "Has Lost The Plot." Should You Sell It?
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban made waves on May 21 when he told the Front Office Sports podcast that he had sold most of his Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), dramatically declaring that the cryptocurrency "has lost the plot." To justify his sale, Cuban claimed that during the Iran conflict and other recent stretches of macroeconomic instability and inflationary pressures, gold surged. At the same time, Bitcoin didn't keep pace -- proof, in Cuban's view, that the coin has failed as a store of value.Cuban's frustration echoes what many holders have felt over the last few quarters, and the coin is still 40% lower than its all-time high set in October 2025. But before following Cuban to the exit, it's worth examining whether his narrative matches the data, so let's dive in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,166
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,2500
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9107
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1375
|
0,0112
|
|
0,12
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