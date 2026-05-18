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18.05.2026 16:17:00
Investors Are Choosing Bitcoin Over Gold to Fight Inflation. Here's How That Could Backfire.
According to a JPMorgan Chase analyst note published on May 8, many investors are choosing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over gold to hedge against inflation. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted inflows for three straight months in a row, while SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) and other gold ETFs still haven't recovered from the outflows tied to the Iran conflict.The logic is that because Bitcoin's supply is hard-capped at 21 million coins, its halvings progressively tighten new issuance to enforce scarcity. But the asset's recent performance tells a different story, and rumors of the "Bitcoin is digital gold" thesis being true are a bit overblown. Let's look at the numbers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1647
|
0,0022
|
|
0,19
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,99
|
0,5100
|
|
0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8688
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,40
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9153
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1208
|
0,0175
|
|
0,19
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