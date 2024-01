Investors Are Pouring Billions Into These 2 Bitcoin ETFs and Leaving the Rest Behind

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs earlier this month; two stand out as clear winners among the group.The iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) from Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) was the first to reach $1 billion in assets under management less than one week after its launch. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT: FBTC) followed close behind, reaching the milestone the next day. Two weeks into the start of trading of this new breed of Bitcoin ETFs, the two leaders account for about 70% of all inflows.In other words, the market is showing a clear preference for the Bitcoin ETFs from Blackrock and Fidelity over the competition. Should you follow the wisdom of the crowd, or are there better options?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel