|
30.01.2024 12:08:00
Investors Are Pouring Billions Into These 2 Bitcoin ETFs and Leaving the Rest Behind
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs earlier this month; two stand out as clear winners among the group.The iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) from Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) was the first to reach $1 billion in assets under management less than one week after its launch. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT: FBTC) followed close behind, reaching the milestone the next day. Two weeks into the start of trading of this new breed of Bitcoin ETFs, the two leaders account for about 70% of all inflows.In other words, the market is showing a clear preference for the Bitcoin ETFs from Blackrock and Fidelity over the competition. Should you follow the wisdom of the crowd, or are there better options?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0844
|
0,0009
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,05
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8541
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9348
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,477
|
0,0111
|
|
0,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.