07.06.2026 08:07:00

Investors Are Selling Bitcoin ETFs. Here's Why Now's the Time to Buy.

When popular crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) start bleeding capital, it's natural to want to head for the door yourself. Spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs have shed in the ballpark of $3 billion across 10 consecutive trading sessions, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) absorbing the brunt of the outflows. The salt in the wound was on May 26, when an unidentified actor unloaded more than $1.2 billion of IBIT shares at a 2.3% discount, accepting a loss of nearly $30 million for an instant exit. It's usually not a good sign when big players make a hasty exit, taking a multi-million-dollar loss to make it quick.Nonetheless, this is precisely the kind of stretch that hands long-term holders an opening. The coin's fundamentals haven't moved an inch. If you're patient, this could be a great time to start buying. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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