|
07.06.2026 08:07:00
Investors Are Selling Bitcoin ETFs. Here's Why Now's the Time to Buy.
When popular crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) start bleeding capital, it's natural to want to head for the door yourself. Spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs have shed in the ballpark of $3 billion across 10 consecutive trading sessions, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) absorbing the brunt of the outflows. The salt in the wound was on May 26, when an unidentified actor unloaded more than $1.2 billion of IBIT shares at a 2.3% discount, accepting a loss of nearly $30 million for an instant exit. It's usually not a good sign when big players make a hasty exit, taking a multi-million-dollar loss to make it quick.Nonetheless, this is precisely the kind of stretch that hands long-term holders an opening. The coin's fundamentals haven't moved an inch. If you're patient, this could be a great time to start buying. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1522
|
-0,0093
|
|
-0,80
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,71
|
-1,0800
|
|
-0,58
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9176
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0266
|
-0,0711
|
|
-0,78
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit schwachem Wochenausklang -- ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende ab. Der deutsche Leitindex schwankte zwischen Gewinn- und Verlustzone. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.