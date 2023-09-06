|
06.09.2023 12:45:00
Is a Bitcoin ETF Coming? These 3 Stocks Could Benefit From It.
A big catalyst could soon be coming for crypto investors. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) could become the first exchange-traded fund that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin. This comes after a judge recently sided with Grayscale in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission, which blocked the company's attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.The ETF could attract many new crypto investors and lead not only to a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies but also more trading activity. That can be great news for Block (NYSE: SQ), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Here's why they can benefit from this development.Block is a financial services company that makes it easy for vendors to process payments through its point-of-sale terminals. Through its Cash App, the company also makes it easy for people to buy, sell, and send Bitcoin. It's such a big part of Block's business that it now generates the most revenue for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0702
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
157,5455
|
-0,7645
|
|
-0,48
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8577
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9554
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3881
|
-0,0237
|
|
-0,28
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.