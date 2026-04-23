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23.04.2026 11:00:00
Is Anthropic's Mythos AI a Threat to Ethereum and Solana?
The crypto sector just got even spicier. On April 7, Anthropic announced Claude Mythos, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that the company (perhaps self-servingly) has called too dangerous for public release. Since the start of April, about $606 million in capital has been pilfered from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols across 12 different hacks targeting Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), a couple of smaller networks, and especially the cross-chain plumbing between them.Don't worry -- there's no causal connection between Mythos' launch and the heists, as Mythos isn't publicly available yet. But the crypto community is alight with fear anyway, as the hacking tools of today are clearly sufficient to bring plenty of ruin to DeFi ecosystems, and the tools of the (very) near future look to be dramatically more powerful. So, is there a real threat to DeFi majors like Ethereum and Solana, or, in other words, is the crypto community's fear of Mythos justified?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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9,181
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0,0308
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0,34
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