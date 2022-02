Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its Taproot Upgrade?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Late last year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) completed its most significant upgrade in years, Taproot. This update aims to improve privacy and efficiency within the network, and crucially, it also allows smart contracts on the blockchain.These are big changes for Bitcoin, and they could potentially make it a more powerful investment.While the crypto market as a whole has taken a beating over the last couple of months, that could make right now a smart buying opportunity. The price of Bitcoin is down more than 42% from its all-time high in November, its lowest price in months.