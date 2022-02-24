Is Bitcoin a Buy After Today's Wild Trading?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had a wild day, falling as much as 8.4% in the last 24 hours as of 4:15 p.m. ET and then climbing to a small gain of 1.8% as I'm writing. The drop in value was in response to Russia invading Ukraine, and a broad sell-off in cryptocurrencies and the stock market overall. One of the cases for Bitcoin over the last decade has been its decentralized nature and ability to hedge against the increasing supply of traditional currencies. That thesis has taken a hit over the last few months as Bitcoin has traded more correlated with growth stocks and hasn't hedged inflation at all.Decentralization has also taken a hit as countries like Canada have made attempts to freeze crypto accounts. Continue reading