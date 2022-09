Is Bitcoin a Buy in September?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last decade, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price ascension proves that investors who take a long-term approach to investing have the most to gain. Decisions should always be made with a broad horizon, but that doesn't mean trends and statistics in a shorter time frame should be completely ignored. With more than 12 years of history now under Bitcoin's belt, patterns around its price have become more solidified. And one in particular looks as though it might unfold the same way it has in years past.As scorching summer temperatures give way to cooler autumn days, historically Bitcoin's price has also cooled off when September rolls around. Bitcoin performs worse in September than in any other month -- and it's not even close. Continue reading