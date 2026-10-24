Is Bitcoin a Buy Right Now?

Admittedly, it can be difficult to get behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's down 7% for the year and 35% from its all-time high of $126,000 last October. A spectacular August rally has fizzled out, and there's a relatively high probability that Bitcoin won't even hit $100,000 this year.

But what about the long-term outlook for Bitcoin? J.P. Morgan just delivered some fantastic news for crypto investors that should calm any fears about where Bitcoin might be headed over the next decade.

According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Bitcoin could post 10% annual returns over the next decade. That's better than the performance of U.S. bonds, gold, large-cap stocks, or small-cap stocks.

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