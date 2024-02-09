|
09.02.2024 12:05:00
Is Bitcoin a Good Hedge Against the U.S. Dollar?
One of the reasons investors have put money into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the belief that it can be a possible hedge against the U.S. dollar. Fluctuating currency valuations can add risk for investors and hedging against that can help reduce a portfolio's overall volatility. But just how effective is Bitcoin in doing that? When there's currency-related risk or risk in general, investors often go to safe-haven investments, including gold, to help offset the uncertainty. Bitcoin has at times been referred to as "digital gold," as another potential store of value and way for investors to diversify their holdings. While it's a lot more volatile than gold, it could have a similar purpose for investors, to hedge against uncertainty.A way to gauge this effectiveness is by comparing Bitcoin to the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund, which helps to track how the U.S. dollar is doing against six major currencies: the euro, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, and the Swedish krona. When compared to the fund, Bitcoin does appear to have an inverse correlation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0783
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,007
|
0,1170
|
|
0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8537
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9433
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4328
|
0,0040
|
|
0,05
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.