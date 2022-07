Is Bitcoin a Good Inflation Hedge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There hasn't been a topic that has garnered more attention lately than inflation. Everything from used cars and groceries to gas and rent are much more expensive than just a year ago. This difficult situation is causing consumers to stretch their budgets and sparking fears of a looming recession as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. How should investors protect their portfolios? Let's take a closer look at the very timely question of whether or not Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a solid inflation hedge. Traditionally, in times of rising inflation, investors turn to assets that they believe will increase in value in the near term to offset higher prices across the economy. For example, gold has historically been viewed as the most popular inflation hedge because it's believed to maintain its value in times like these. Continue reading