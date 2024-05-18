|
18.05.2024 10:10:00
Is Bitcoin a Millionaire-Maker?
According to the latest Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners, there were 40,500 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires in the world at the end of last year. That's more than any other cryptocurrency, and it's not even close. So we know that Bitcoin definitely has a track record of creating crypto millionaires.But that was then, this is now. Nearly a decade ago, some investors became millionaires by investing when Bitcoin was still trading for less than $1,000. Today, Bitcoin is trading at around $63,000, so the task of becoming a millionaire is much more daunting. Does Bitcoin still have the power to turn you into a millionaire?The starting point for answering that question, of course, is sifting through the various Wall Street price predictions for Bitcoin and finding one that you feel comfortable using. Obviously, the higher the price estimate you use, the easier it is to forecast becoming a millionaire one day.
