17.08.2024 14:17:00

Is Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?

Over the course of its 15-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has made plenty of millionaires. In fact, thanks to the open-source nature of blockchains, we can see that there are roughly 108,000 wallets with more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.Considering that Bitcoin has risen more than 18,000% over the last decade and a half, it's natural to think that the chances of joining the prestigious millionaire club are minimal. However, what if I told you that Bitcoin's millionaire-making abilities are still available to investors today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,102
0,0047
0,43
Japanischer Yen
162,96
0,0000
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,8515
-0,0023
-0,26
Schweizer Franken
0,9553
-0,0024
-0,25
Hongkong-Dollar
8,5887
0,0427
0,50
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen