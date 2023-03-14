Is Bitcoin a Safe-Haven Asset Now? Recent Data and Market Experts Say Yes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a hot topic in the financial world for years, with opinions about the cryptocurrency running the gamut from a "revolutionary new asset class" to a "dangerous speculative bubble." One thing that most experts can agree on, however, is that its volatility has historically made it a less-than-ideal safe-haven asset. But recent market movements seemed to have changed that tune. There are fewer sad trombones and more sparkly vibraphone grooves in the Bitcoin canticle nowadays.But is the cryptocurrency really ready to serve as a long-term vault for your hard-earned wealth? Let's look closer at Bitcoin's suitability for that august role in light of recent data and expert analyses.Bitcoin has been on a tear since the beginning of 2023, rising 45% since the start of the year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index is up by a mere 0.8% over the same period, and gold has gained 2.6%.Continue reading