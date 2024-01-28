|
28.01.2024 11:11:00
Is Bitcoin Becoming Less Popular Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, with its name almost synonymous with crypto itself. But over the years, the crypto world has grown in size, and there are more digital currencies available. Let's look at just how popular Bitcoin is right now, and whether or not it has become less prominent over the past year.A key metric in crypto is how dominant a coin is compared to the entire crypto market. The calculation is simple: Take a cryptocurrency's market cap and divide it by the total market cap of all crypto.Bitcoin, for example, has a market cap of around $760 billion. According to CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market has a value of $1.5 trillion, which would put Bitcoin's dominance percentage at approximately 50.7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0853
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,816
|
0,6660
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8544
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9379
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4809
|
0,0026
|
|
0,03
