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29.05.2026 10:00:00
Is Bitcoin Dead? Here Are 3 Reasons It Might Be.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down more than 40% since its apex in early October 2025, leaving investors in pain precisely as many other global assets and markets are surging. As a result of this disconnect, crypto investors are tossing around three arguments why Bitcoin might be finished -- and for real this time -- despite the fact that all of the vast (and counting) number of prior predictions of its demise have turned out to be false.Let's unpack all three to determine if the king of crypto is actually starting to lose its throne.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,166
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,2500
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9107
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1375
|
0,0112
|
|
0,12
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