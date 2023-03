Is Bitcoin Going to $100,000 -- or $0?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the only cryptocurrency to ever hit a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion, has firmly established itself as the world's most widely used and accepted digital asset. Despite Bitcoin's astounding accomplishment and proven history of price appreciation, critics believe that one day soon it might be headed to worthlessness.Their primary reasons usually point to its supposed lack of intrinsic value, absence of utility, and that it resembles a decentralized Ponzi scheme. This combination has led some to surmise that the chance of Bitcoin heading to $0 is much more likely than it ever reaching $100,000.In reality, when evaluating historical and current trends around adoption of Bitcoin and what it offers users, it becomes clear that the likelihood that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 is much greater than it ever falling to zero. Continue reading