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14.08.2026 09:07:00
Is Bitcoin Headed for a Breakdown or a Breakout? The Historical Evidence Is Just Too Overwhelming to Ignore.
Perspectives on where Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is headed next tend to vary wildly. Some investors think Bitcoin is headed for a further breakdown and could fall all the way to zero. Others think that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major breakout and could reach $1 million by 2030.So which is it? Is Bitcoin headed for a breakdown or a breakout? Fortunately, I believe there is enough historical evidence to answer that question.Bitcoin has historically been a highly volatile asset, capable of wild price swings on a daily, weekly, monthly, and annual basis. Throughout its history, in fact, Bitcoin has suffered several major breakdowns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,157
|
0,0041
|
|
0,35
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,29
|
0,3700
|
|
0,20
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8557
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,941
|
0,0031
|
|
0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0795
|
0,0336
|
|
0,37
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