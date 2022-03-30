Is Bitcoin Losing Its Grip on the Crypto Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Would you rather own a dominant player in a stale sector or a healthy leader in an even faster-growing market sector?Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) used to be the only cryptocurrency that mattered. Having launched in 2009, Bitcoin had no rivals or competitors at all for a couple of years. Altcoins started popping up in 2011, followed by a rash of cryptocurrency launches in 2013, but Bitcoin was still firmly the king of the hill. In the spring of 2013, Bitcoin accounted for more than 90% of the total market value in the crypto sector.That ratio has dropped over the years as thousands of altcoins started taking market share away from the oldest and most prominent name in crypto. Today, Bitcoin's dominance has receded to roughly 42%:Continue reading