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13.03.2026 13:00:00
Is Bitcoin Now a Safe-Haven Asset? If So, Then It Could Be Hugely Undervalued at Just $70,000
Market sentiment in the crypto market can turn on a dime. The latest example of that involves Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Just five months ago, the price of Bitcoin was soaring, but it's now down to about $70,000, a decline of almost 45% from its record high in October.That's a remarkable reversal of fortune for the world's top cryptocurrency. In the minds of many investors, Bitcoin was as far from a safe asset as possible. So after recovering some lost ground, is Bitcoin on the way back?Heading into 2025, the conventional wisdom was that Bitcoin was a long-term store of value, and one of the best ways to preserve wealth amid macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions. In fact, some hedge fund investors and Bitcoin advocates were banging the table for the crypto as a digital version of gold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1448
|
-0,0070
|
|
-0,61
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,57
|
-0,9200
|
|
-0,50
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8646
|
0,0016
|
|
0,19
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9037
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9607
|
-0,0543
|
|
-0,60
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