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26.10.2026 17:27:00
Is Bitcoin the Best Cryptocurrency You Can Buy Right Now?
If you're reading the financial news daily, you may well be under the impression that Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price is some kind of magic number that's directly linked to tech earnings, the price of oil, or whatever's going on in the Middle East on any particular Tuesday. The story is always in flux.
At the high end of the scale, Ark Invest (Cathie Wood) forecasts Bitcoin to reach nearly $800k by 2030. At the low end, JPMorgan Chase says it could go to zero in theory, while still setting a very reasonable base case of 10% returns per annum.
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Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,119
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,15
|
0,2900
|
|
0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8378
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9251
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,779
|
-0,0155
|
|
-0,18
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