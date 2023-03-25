|
25.03.2023 17:37:00
Is Bitcoin the Future of Banking?
Many believe that the recent turmoil in the banking industry is the reason for Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) recent jump and why it moved past $28,000 for the first time in nine months. While it might come as a surprise, serving as an alternative to banks is one of the primary reasons Bitcoin was invented. Back in 2009, its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled Bitcoin to the world as a response to the massive bailout banks received after the fallout of the Great Recession. To Nakamoto, it likely comes as no surprise that Bitcoin benefits from the banking chaos in early 2023. Its sole purpose was to provide people with another option to store and send money that didn't rely on the highly opaque and, at times, shady operations of banks. To fully understand why Bitcoin is benefiting and how it could become a more viable option in the future, we need to examine the characteristics that make it unique. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0762
|
-0,0071
|
|
-0,66
|Japanischer Yen
|
140,67
|
-1,0200
|
|
-0,72
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8803
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9965
|
0,0036
|
|
0,36
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4624
|
-0,0395
|
|
-0,46
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.