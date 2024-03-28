|
28.03.2024 11:55:00
Is Bitcoin the Ultimate Safe-Haven Asset?
Investing is best when people think long-term. You need the patience and discipline to stay with your strategy through the ups and downs. This is the recipe for solid returns over time.However, even with this mindset, investors are always thinking about where the markets or economy is headed next. Any potential signs of trouble might result in a migration to so-called safe-haven investments. In theory, these assets should maintain or improve their value in weak economic periods. With the Treasury yield curve having been inverted since late 2022, there are still worries about the potential for a recession in the near term. So where should investors look to park their capital?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,079
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,19
|Japanischer Yen
|
163,37
|
-0,2600
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8548
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,28
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9731
|
-0,0059
|
|
-0,60
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4409
|
-0,0173
|
|
-0,20
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.