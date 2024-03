Is Bitcoin the Ultimate Safe-Haven Asset?

Investing is best when people think long-term. You need the patience and discipline to stay with your strategy through the ups and downs. This is the recipe for solid returns over time.However, even with this mindset, investors are always thinking about where the markets or economy is headed next. Any potential signs of trouble might result in a migration to so-called safe-haven investments. In theory, these assets should maintain or improve their value in weak economic periods. With the Treasury yield curve having been inverted since late 2022, there are still worries about the potential for a recession in the near term. So where should investors look to park their capital?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel