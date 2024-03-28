28.03.2024 11:55:00

Is Bitcoin the Ultimate Safe-Haven Asset?

Investing is best when people think long-term. You need the patience and discipline to stay with your strategy through the ups and downs. This is the recipe for solid returns over time.However, even with this mindset, investors are always thinking about where the markets or economy is headed next. Any potential signs of trouble might result in a migration to so-called safe-haven investments. In theory, these assets should maintain or improve their value in weak economic periods. With the Treasury yield curve having been inverted since late 2022, there are still worries about the potential for a recession in the near term. So where should investors look to park their capital?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,079
-0,0021
-0,19
Japanischer Yen
163,37
-0,2600
-0,16
Britische Pfund
0,8548
-0,0024
-0,28
Schweizer Franken
0,9731
-0,0059
-0,60
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4409
-0,0173
-0,20
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen