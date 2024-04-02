|
02.04.2024 14:00:00
Is Bitcoin Worth Buying Before the Next Halving?
In less than a month, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will undergo its fourth halving. Halvings are hardwired into its code and occur roughly every four years (or once 210,000 blocks are added to the blockchain) and form the foundation of Bitcoin's robust monetary policy by cutting its supply growth rate in half.This halving, scheduled to occur on or about April 20, will reduce Bitcoin's supply growth to roughly 0.8% a year. The effect of halvings has historically been dramatic, and this one is shaping up to be just like the past. Here's why Bitcoin is still worth buying before April 20.Each halving that passes effectively alters dynamics around supply and demand. By reducing the rate at which new bitcoins enter the market, the halvings make it so that even if demand for Bitcoin remains constant, its price must increase to compensate for the diminished supply growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
