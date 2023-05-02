Is Block Stock a Buy After Diversifying Into Bitcoin Mining?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a disappointing year so far for Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ). The year started with a mini-rally in January and February, but a controversial short-selling report from Hindenburg Research in March has weighed heavily on Block's fortunes. Heading into May, Block is basically back at square one. The stock started the year trading at $62.84 and currently trades at $60.79.But Block now has a new plan to turn things around and woo back investors, and it involves Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining. Yes, that's right, the company that is best known for its Square payments technology and the Cash App is now diversifying into Bitcoin mining. Given Bitcoin's epic rally this year (up about 70% year to date), there's certainly reason to be optimistic. So let's take a closer look.At first glance, diversification into Bitcoin mining would not seem to offer any synergies with Block's existing product offerings. But dig a bit deeper, and the strategy actually starts to make more sense. For one, Block already holds a tremendous amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. According to CoinGecko, Block now holds nearly $230 million worth of Bitcoin, which ranks fourth among all publicly traded companies. To put that into context, Block holds almost as much Bitcoin as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global.