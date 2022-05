Is Cryptocurrency Monero a Good Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By late 2016, Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) was the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $133 million, while Bitcoin, the largest crypto, was worth $14.4 billion. Today Bitcoin has soared over 5,000% to $763 billion, while Monero grew a little over 3,200% to $4.2 billion in the same time frame -- falling to No. 33 on the crypto leaderboard. Despite posting decent growth over the last six years, Monero is no longer a leading cryptocurrency. Is it poised for a rebound or doomed to continue underperforming the top blockchains? Let's dig deeper.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading