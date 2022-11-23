Is Ethereum a Buy in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since its creation in July 2015, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has skyrocketed more than 44,000%, making it one of the best financial assets to have owned over that time frame. It has even outpaced Bitcoin. With a market cap as of this writing of $154 billion, Ethereum is worth more than major corporations like Netflix, PayPal, and Starbucks. But with a new year almost here and such a monster return in the rearview mirror, is it too late for investors to buy Ethereum? Let's take a closer look. Ethereum is the world's largest blockchain that has smart-contract functionality. Smart contracts are self-executed software programs that allow two unrelated parties to transact with each other without an intermediary. Their potential to disrupt traditional industries are huge. Other popular cryptos that compete directly with Ethereum are Cardano and Solana. Continue reading